Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Insider Activity

First Horizon Price Performance

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

