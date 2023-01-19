Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,829,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $256.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.49.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.50.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

