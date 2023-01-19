Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 1.6 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $210.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.73 and a 200 day moving average of $193.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

