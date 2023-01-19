Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 45 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,777,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.35.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $250.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.07 and a 200 day moving average of $277.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

