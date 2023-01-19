Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 660 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after buying an additional 328,741 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,705,000 after buying an additional 316,197 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $112.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $165.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

