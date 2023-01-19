Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $47,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 59.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $88,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $629.97 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $640.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $603.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.47.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The company had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $697.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.17.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

