Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $108.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 190.63 and a beta of 0.54. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,534 shares of company stock valued at $17,059,059 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.