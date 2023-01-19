Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,968 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

