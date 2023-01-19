Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.78 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,086,000 after buying an additional 79,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,472,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,307,000 after buying an additional 41,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,389,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,052,000 after buying an additional 247,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after buying an additional 44,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Insider Activity at Leidos

Leidos Price Performance

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LDOS stock opened at $95.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

