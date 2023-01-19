Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 493 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,940 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $204,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $39,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $177.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 201.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.77 and its 200 day moving average is $131.38.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

