Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.07 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Articles

