Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,073 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE L opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

