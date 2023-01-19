Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.98 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $17,681,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,548,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,895,000 after buying an additional 283,119 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

