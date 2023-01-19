Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250,361 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 146,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,776,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WCN stock opened at $128.21 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.76.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

