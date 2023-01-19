EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Holdings Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 60,233 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

EQT Stock Down 4.4 %

EQT stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.