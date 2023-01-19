Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 112 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $180.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total value of $1,169,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $773,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,556,199. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

