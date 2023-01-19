Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 957,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,037,000 after purchasing an additional 67,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $437.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

