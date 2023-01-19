O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $805.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $833.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $760.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Guggenheim upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $833.21.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.