Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.90 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 135.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.9 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day moving average of $129.35.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

