Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.90 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 135.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.9 %
Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day moving average of $129.35.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.