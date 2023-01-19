Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,535 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,782,000 after buying an additional 173,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after buying an additional 310,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,673,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,099,000 after buying an additional 101,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of K stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $7,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,931,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,618,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $7,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,931,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,618,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 502,800 shares of company stock valued at $35,881,712. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

