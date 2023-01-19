Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.52 and a 52-week high of $242.96.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.