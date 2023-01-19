Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 19,209 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 110,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

