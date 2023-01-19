Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,041 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after acquiring an additional 807,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,466,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,328,000 after acquiring an additional 330,727 shares during the last quarter.

LCID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 22.29.

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 10.68 per share, for a total transaction of 915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

LCID opened at 8.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of 6.09 and a 52 week high of 42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.33 by -0.07. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.15% and a negative net margin of 498.19%. The business had revenue of 195.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 232.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

