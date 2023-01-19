Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,239 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after buying an additional 44,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.20.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $328.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.21. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $390.13. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

