Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 19.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.54. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.44.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

