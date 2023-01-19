Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.83 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 226.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 12.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $130.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.83 and a 200-day moving average of $130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.