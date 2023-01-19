Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Globe Life worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.6% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 956,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,278,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $118.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.60. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GL shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,268. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.