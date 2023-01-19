Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.82 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,695 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Juniper Networks worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 85.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR opened at $32.06 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,900.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,900.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,186 shares of company stock worth $5,204,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

