33,978 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

NYSE HLN opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

