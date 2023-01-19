Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,089 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Etsy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in Etsy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,548,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,532 shares of company stock worth $24,464,898. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $131.44 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $172.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 123.01% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

