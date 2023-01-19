Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 13,507 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,507 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $56,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average of $68.01. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $95.22.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 7.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,920.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $198,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,579 shares of company stock worth $3,745,811 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

