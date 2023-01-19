Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 203.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 224.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

CCL opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

