Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,000 CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CorMedix from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

CorMedix Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CRMD opened at $4.41 on Thursday. CorMedix Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.28.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 48.66% and a negative net margin of 31,830.43%. On average, research analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorMedix

In other news, CEO Joseph Todisco purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,085.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorMedix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

