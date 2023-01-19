Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,827,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,359,000 after acquiring an additional 189,955 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,794,000 after buying an additional 1,833,404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,557,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,313,000 after buying an additional 66,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,507,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,965,000 after buying an additional 188,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PLYA opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 10,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $67,760.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,768 shares in the company, valued at $519,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 13,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,537.01. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 314,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,721.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 10,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $67,760.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,768 shares in the company, valued at $519,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,087 shares of company stock worth $652,856. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 19, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 23 resorts with 8,595 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

