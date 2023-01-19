Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,000 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after buying an additional 3,202,108 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 125.4% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,533,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 1,965,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,408,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after buying an additional 530,344 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 445,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 298,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.88.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

