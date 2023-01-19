SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 105,414 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,414 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Equinox Gold worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQX. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Equinox Gold stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.02. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

