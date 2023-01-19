Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 126.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Futu were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Futu by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Futu by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,124,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Futu by 596.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Futu by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 152,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of Futu stock opened at $49.36 on Thursday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Futu Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUTU. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. CLSA cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

