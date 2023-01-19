SG Americas Securities LLC Has $939,000 Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 368.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $1,273,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,245,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,238,661 shares of company stock valued at $97,818,389. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Management Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $77.97 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.