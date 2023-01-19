SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,259 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,606,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.9 %

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.