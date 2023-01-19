SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 34,197 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 149.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,796,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 48.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 648,173 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 185.6% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 521,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 338,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

