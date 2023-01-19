3,541 Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 3,754.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 656.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.05. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.11 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

