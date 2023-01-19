Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,267,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,911,000 after acquiring an additional 802,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,978,000 after acquiring an additional 967,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,824,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after acquiring an additional 69,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 9.3 %

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $896.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEX. Raymond James started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.