Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,145 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $49,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ETRN. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 153.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.19%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Stories

