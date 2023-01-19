SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 18,449 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,910 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $579,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,150,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,825 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $169,327.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $169,327.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $68,370.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,703 shares of company stock worth $544,215. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.