Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $96,000 in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 81.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth $51,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.18. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

