Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,915 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading

