SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Articles

