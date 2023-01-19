Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of USB opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

