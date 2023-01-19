Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Newmont by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Newmont by 9.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 59,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Trading Down 1.8 %

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

NYSE:NEM opened at $51.53 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

