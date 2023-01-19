4,426 Shares in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 333.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $96,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $96,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Wonderling acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,913.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $357,461. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univest Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 23.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Univest Financial to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

